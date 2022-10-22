ISL: Hyderabad FC v Bengaluru FC, Highlights: Ogbeche steals show as HFC win in Chhetri’s 100th BFC appearance

Hyderabad, Oct. 22: Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) after a narrow 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. Bartholomew Ogbeche ('83) got the only goal of the game to keep Hyderabad FC at the top of the league table.

Both clubs headed into this match undefeated with four points on board after two matches. The two sides were quite solid at the back in the first-half with neither goalkeeper needing to make any saves. The two best chances of the half fell to Hyderabad FC's Javier Siverio.

ISL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The second one was the easier one - Mohammad Yasir found Siviero lukring in front of the Bengaluru FC goal, and put in a perfectly weighted pass with his left foot, but the striker couldn't get the right contact with his head and glanced his header wide.

Hyderabad FC found some space on the wings in the first couple of minutes but weren't able to find the right cross. Ogbeche, who was the league's top goalscorer last season, was kept quiet by Bengaluru FC's five-man backline. Alan Costa, in particular, was impressive from his right centre-back position for Bengaluru FC.