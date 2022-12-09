ISL: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: The Nizams go top after 2-0 win
Hyderabad reclaimed their status at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table after a comfortable 2-0 win over East Bengal at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.
Hyderabad now have got consecutive victories after two defeats, as East Bengal suffer their 6th defeat of the season.
As it happened:
Hyderabad started the match with better composure and attacking prowess. And they got the lead in the 38th minute through Mohammad Yasir. The 24-year-old's shot from the centre of the box found the net as the Nizams went to the break with a slender lead.
East Bengal had chances in the second half but they failed to equalize. Cleiton Silva and Haokip came close but were denied by the Hyderabad keeper. The Nizams doubled their lead five minutes from the final whistle when Spanish striker Javier Siverio scored his second goal of the season.
At the final whistle, Hyderabad went to the zenith of the ISL table with a 2-0 win over the Red and Yellow Brigade from Kolkata.
Aftermath: Hyderabad have gone to 1st in the league table and will be taking on Bengaluru FC in their next match on December 23. East Bengal stay 8th in the table and host Mumbai City FC next on December 16. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal Lineup: Hyderabad: Gurmeet Singh; Poojari, Onaindia, Singh, Mishra; Victor, Sharma; Yasir, Chianese, Narzary; Ogbeche East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Mukherjee, Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Lalrinzuala; Suhair, Alex, O'Doherty, Singh; Haokip, Cleiton Silva
