ISL: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Highlights: HFC regain top spot after handing Gaurs first loss of the season

Hyderabad, Oct. 29: Hyderabad FC retained their place at the top of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) table after a 1-0 victory over FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Oct. 29).

Javier Siverio ('10) scored the only goal of the game, whereas FC Goa's Alvaro Vazquez, who had come on as a substitute, missed a great chance to get an equaliser after sending his penalty wide in the 83rd minute.

ISL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Both sides were heading into this game unbeaten in the season. FC Goa had a 100% win record after two games, and Hyderabad FC had collected seven points after three games.

Hyderabad FC were unchanged from last week's win over Bengaluru FC. FC Goa, on the other hand, made two changes - Ayush Chhetri and goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh were included in the starting XI, with Glan Martins and Dheeraj Moirangthem dropped to the bench.

Hyderabad FC took the lead in the 10th minute. A throw-in directed towards Bartholomew Ogbeche's head from the left flank was flicked by the Nigerian onto the path of an unrushing Javier Siverio, who made no mistake with his finish, expertly placing the ball into the bottom left corner with his left-foot.

Advertisement

FC Goa had most of the possession in the first-half, and were extremely patient in build-up, trying to get the Hyderabad FC forwards to commit to the press, and play through them, but the Hyderabad FC defence disrupted most moves before the away team could enter the final third.

In the 23rd minute, Noah Sadaoui, who was finding space in the left channel throughout the first-half, played Redeem Tlang in, who only had the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani to beat, but the FC Goa winger's lobbed effort was too tame, and went straight into the hands of the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper at the edge of his box.