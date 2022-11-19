ISL: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Diamantakos gives 1-0 win to Blasters over leaders Hyderabad

A solitary goal from Dimitrios Diamantakos in the first half was enough for Kerala Blasters as they edged past Hyderabad 1-0 in the ISL on Saturday.

Hyderabad, despite having the lion's share of the possession, failed to score at home as their six-match unbeaten streak was put to a sudden halt. It is also their first loss of the season while Manjappada get their 3rd consecutive victory. Kerala, after scoring the early goal, showed immense defensive grit to snatch all three points on the road.

As it Happened:

Hyderabad started with their usual possessional supremacy at home but Kerala Blasters were the team asking all the questions going forward. And the away side got their reward when Dimitrios Diamantakos gave them the lead in the 18th minute. His left-footed strike had the venom to beat Anuj Kumar at the Hyderabad goal. The goal-scorer was then substituted in the 34th minute due to an injury and was replaced by Australian striker Apostolos Giannou.