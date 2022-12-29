ISL Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Preview, Probable Lineup, Dream11 picks, Streaming Details

Hyderabad FC will be welcoming NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday.

The Nizams are on a three-match winning run while NorthEast got the first victory of their season in the last match.

Hyderabad are currently second in the league with 25 points and they have been in terrific form at home, with four wins and just a solitary loss against Kerala Blasters. They breezed past Bengaluru in the last match away with a 3-0 victory. Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in fine form for the defending champions with 4 goals, along with Halicharan Narzary, who has netted three times so far this season.

NorthEast, on the other side, got their first points on the board this season with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous match. A solitary goal from Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan was enough to give them all three points. Their away form in this season has been awful as they have lost in all of their travels. It will be a daunting task but the highlanders will be aiming to get something out of the match.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United Last Meet:

In the last meet between these two teams, Hyderabad FC blew past the highlanders at their own backyard in October. Ogbeche, Narzary and Borja Herrera scored the goals for them.

NorthEast are without a win against their opponents in the last six ISL matches. The only victory for the highlanders came in the first meeting between the sides back in 2019, when Maximiliano Barreiro scored the only goal to give them a 1-0 win.