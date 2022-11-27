ISL: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, Highlights: EB seal convincing win to hand JFC fourth straight defeat

Jamshedpur, Nov. 27: East Bengal FC put on a top display of counter attacking football, led by forward Naorem Singh's three assists, as they sealed a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Both teams had made a host of changes - three from the visitors, four from the home team - following last week's results, but it was the Torch Bearers who put behind the disappointment of throwing away a two-goal lead to seal the points this time around.

East Bengal FC took control of the game early on as Suhair VP put them in front just 90 seconds into the game. Jamshedpur FC were caught napping during a throw-in routine down the leg and allowed too much space for Naorem to lift his head and put in a dipping cross towards the far post. Suhair produced a low diving header to slot the ball into the net.

Cleiton Silva would soon get into the action to put EBFC 2-0 ahead in the first half for the second game in a row. In the 26th minute, Silva picked up the ball after a Jamshedpur FC corner and drove it forward before releasing Naorem on the left. Naorem kept the defenders at bay as Silva made a lung-busting run towards the box, to receive what would be the second of Naorem's inch-perfect deliveries of the night. Silva rose with the ball on the bounce to slot it in.

Jamshedpur FC started making moves after that wake-up call, with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas finding himself in great positions in a first half where the teams took a combined 13 shots on target. Towards the end of the half, Jamshedpur FC were awarded a penalty after Lalchungnunga was found to have elbowed Harry Sawyer while contesting a header. Thomas got his chance to get on the scoresheet and took it to make it 2-1 at half-time.