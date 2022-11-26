ISL: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Prediction and Dream 11 tips
Jamshedpur, November 26: The ISL juggernaut will be moving to the steel city of Jamshedpur as the Kolkata giants East Bengal lock horns with the hosts Jamshedpur FC on Sunday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
Team News:
The Men of Steel have a full squad to face against East Bengal and have no such injury concerns. East Bengal, on the other side, will be travelling with a full squad as well. Alex Lima and Cleiton Silva is set to start for the visitors, while the hosts may tweak up upfront as Harry Sawyer and Ishan Pandita can start.
Preview:
Jamshedpur will be hoping to come back on winning ways after three consecutive defeats in the ISL. They have lost against FC Goa, Hyderabad and Chennaiyin in their last three matches with a dismal 1-7 aggregate score. The Men of Steels' last win came at home against the bottom club NorthEast when Peter Hartley scored the solitary goal in a win back in October. They are currently sitting 9th in the ISL table with just 4 points in 6 games. And the English coach Adrian Boothroyd will have to find a solution to break their losing run and get a positive result against East Bengal.
East Bengal are also coming off a defeat of their own. They squandered a two-goal lead against Odisha last time and ended up losing the match 4-2. Defense is a massive concern for the Lal Holud army, who have leaked in 13 goals this season, the third most in the league so far. Their huge win against Bengaluru was dampened by the poor outing against Odisha, and they will be keen to come back in winning ways as well. Forms of Ankit Mukherjee and Ivan Gonzalez will be a major issue as the pair will have to be at their best to deny the Jamshedpur attackers. Kamaljit Singh at goal has also been shaky and that is another massive place for improvement for the Kolkata club. Probable Lineup: Jamshedpur: Rehenesh; Chaudhari, Hartley, Lallawmamwa; Farukh, Priori, Jitendra Singh, Thangjam, Ritwik; Sawyer, Pandita East Bengal: Kamaljit; Mukherjee, Gonzalez, Golui, Pritam Singh; Suhair, Kyriakou, Alex, O'Doherty; Cleiton Silva, Haokip Jamshedpur vs East Bengal Head to Head: These two teams have met 4 times in the past. There have been 2 draws and 1 win each for both teams in the past. Jamshedpur edged past East Bengal 1-0 in this fixture last season as Ishan Pandita scored the solitary goal. Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network from 7 pm IST on Sunday. Indian viewers can also live stream the match on Disney Hotstar+. Dream 11 Team: Kamaljit(EBFC); Ivan Gonzalez (EBFC), Lallawmawma (JFC), Kyriakou (EBFC), Hartley (JFC) Lima (EBFC), Thangjam (JFC), Priori (JFC), O'Doherty (EBFC) Pandita (JFC), Sawyer (JFC) Prediction: Both teams are not going through their best times at the moment, but we are going to go with an away win for East Bengal and the scoreline will be 2-1.
