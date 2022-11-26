ISL: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Prediction and Dream 11 tips

Jamshedpur, November 26: The ISL juggernaut will be moving to the steel city of Jamshedpur as the Kolkata giants East Bengal lock horns with the hosts Jamshedpur FC on Sunday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Team News:

The Men of Steel have a full squad to face against East Bengal and have no such injury concerns. East Bengal, on the other side, will be travelling with a full squad as well. Alex Lima and Cleiton Silva is set to start for the visitors, while the hosts may tweak up upfront as Harry Sawyer and Ishan Pandita can start.

Preview:

Jamshedpur will be hoping to come back on winning ways after three consecutive defeats in the ISL. They have lost against FC Goa, Hyderabad and Chennaiyin in their last three matches with a dismal 1-7 aggregate score. The Men of Steels' last win came at home against the bottom club NorthEast when Peter Hartley scored the solitary goal in a win back in October. They are currently sitting 9th in the ISL table with just 4 points in 6 games. And the English coach Adrian Boothroyd will have to find a solution to break their losing run and get a positive result against East Bengal.

