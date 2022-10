ISL: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Highlights: JFC clinch first win as NEUFC lie at bottom of table

Jamshedpur, Oct. 30: Jamshedpur FC secured their first victory of the season after beating NorthEast United 1-0 in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Sunday (Oct. 30).

Skipper Peter Hartley scored the only goal as NorthEast United recorded their worst ever start to a Hero ISL season with their fourth consecutive loss.

The hosts received a defensive boost as Hartley returned to the starting line-up and Eli Sabia dropped to the bench. An injury ruled midfielder Germanpreet Singh out of this game, and he was replaced by Farukh Choudhary.

Marco Balbul switched to a 5-man backline as he made five changes to the side that lost against East Bengal last week. Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, and Aaron Evans started in defence. Imran Khan replaced the injured Romain Philippoteaux in midfield, and Mirshad Michu replaced Arindam Bhattacharja in goal.

The Highlanders did well to keep Jamshedpur at bay till the half-hour mark. A minute later, the Red Miners found the breakthrough via Hartley. Harry Sawyer rose highest to head Wellington Priori's corner towards goal. His effort landed at the feet of Hartley, and the Jamshedpur FC skipper calmly side-footed the ball into the back of the net.

