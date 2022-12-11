ISL: Kerala Blaster vs Bengaluru FC: Hosts secure comeback victory as Benglauru slip further

Kerala Blasters overcame an early deficit to win a five-goal thriller in Kochi as they beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. This is the 5th victory in a row for the Manjappada in the league.

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou scored for the Manjappada while Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez got the goals for Bengaluru FC.

As it Happened:

Bengaluru came to the game on the back of five defeats in the last six matches. And the away side took the lead in the 14th minute from the spot. Star striker Sunil Chhetri converted the spot-kick to give them a massive lead in the early stages of the match.

But the hosts came back within ten minutes as Marko Leskovic equalised. The former Croatia international had a chance in the box after a set-piece and the defender made no mistake to bury it in the back of the net, thus restoring parity for Manjappadas. Two minutes from half-time, Kerala completed the turnaround as Dimitrios Diamantakos gave them the lead. At the break, it was the home side with a slender lead.

After the break, the home side escalated their intensity and had the better of the ball and chances. They came close twice but couldn't extend their lead.

