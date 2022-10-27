ISL: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, Team News, Time, Telecast, Live Streaming

Kochi, Oct. 27: Kerala Blasters FC will be keen on ending their two-game losing streak in this season's Hero Indian Super League (ISL) when they host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

In their last two games, the Blasters have lost at home against ATK Mohun Bagan before suffering a late defeat in Bhubaneswar against Odisha FC last week. The Islanders, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game but have drawn two out of their three games so far.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stated earlier this season that his team likes to play attacking football. This has been evident so far as the Blasters have had more of the ball and registered more goal attempts than their opponents in two out of three games. However, they are also currently the team to concede the most number of goals, having shipped 8 in three games.

Vukomanovic has kept faith in his defenders despite the losses. The Blasters are likely to field an unchanged eleven yet again when they face Mumbai City FC. Should they think of shoring up their defence, they have the option of dropping one of their overseas strikers to the bench to include Victor Mongil in defence alongside Marko Leskovic.

"Mumbai is always one of the biggest title contenders. They always come with a clear intent of winning the game and contesting for the title. We are a team that wants to compete against the strongest teams," said Vukomanovic.

"Tomorrow, it depends on how we start and approach the game. Last year we managed to play two good games against them, but this year it is entirely different. We want to prepare well and show our fans that we are capable of getting a good result," he added.