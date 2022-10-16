ISL: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Highlights: Petratos hat-trick stuns Kochi as visitors win

Kochi, Oct. 16: Dimitri Petratos scored the new Hero ISL season's first hat-trick as ATK Mohun Bagan ran riot against rivals Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

Petratos' treble helped The Mariners earn a scintillating 5-2 win as they extended their undefeated streak against The Blasters to five games in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The noise inside the stadium reached a crescendo when Ivan Kaliuzhnyi put the hosts in front just six minutes into the game. The Blasters started the game well, and early pressure paid off as the Ukrainian combined well with Sahal Samad on the right before beating Vishal Kaith at the near post.

The stands were silenced in the 26th minute after Boumous sprinted down the left flank and skipped past Ruivah Hormipam before unselfishly putting it on a plate for Petratos to tap the equaliser in.

The game turned on its head in the 38th minute when Manvir Singh spotted Joni Kauko darting towards the box from midfield. The striker found the midfielder with a precise ball before Kauko smashed the ball into the back of the net, swinging the advantage over to the Mariners on enemy territory.

At the hour-mark, it got chaotic in the ATK Mohun Bagan box as Samad's cross to Carneiro was intercepted by Hamill. The defender's header, however, rattled the crossbar and came back into play before Dimitrios Diamantakos missed the ball while attempting an overhead kick. The ball stayed in play before Kaliuzhnyi put it out.