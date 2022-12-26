ISL Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Late Sandeep Singh goal gives Kerala 1-0 win

An 86th-minute goal from Sandeep Singh gave Kerala Blasters a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on

Monday.

It was a game of two halves for the Blasters, who didn't find their

rhythm in the first half but bounced back in the second half, with

Sandeep Singh scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute.

The hosts made one change that saw left-back Jessel Carneiro replace

Nishu Kumar in the starting XI. The visitors made a couple of changes

as Nandhakumar Sekar returned to the left flank after serving his

suspension, while Victor Rodriguez came in to make his first start of

the season - Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio dropped to the

bench.

KBFC nearly conceded in the third minute when Ivan Kaliuzhnyi's

headed clearance from inside the box went straight to Raynier

Fernandes on the edge of the box. The midfielder let one fly and saw

it come off the crossbar before a tightly-marked Adrian Luna fired the

rebound high.

The first half ended without goals, but it was a feisty period. Five

yellow cards were brandished before the break, with the Blasters

picking up four of them. At half-time, Odisha FC had eight attempts,

out of which three were on target, while the hosts only managed one

wayward shot from Carneiro.

The Odisha FC defence had to face a barrage of attacks from the

Blasters as the game entered its final quarter. In the 71st minute, a

pass from Carlos Delgado allowed Sahal Abdul Samad to break forward.

The winger lobbed the ball into the path of Nihal Sudeesh, but it was

inches away from the substitute who had just come on.

Seven minutes from time, Carneiro unleashed a fierce strike at the

near post after a short free kick. The ball hit the upright and

flashed across the face of goal before coming to Marko Leskovic. The

defender decided to cross rather than shoot at the empty goal and

ended up giving possession away to the Juggernauts.

Four minutes from time, the constant pressure from Kerala Blasters

paid off as they got their noses in front. Substitute Bryce Miranda

curled a cross into the box from the left flank. Amrinder Singh came

out to punch it but missed the ball as it bounced and fell to Sandeep

who headed it into an empty net.

The crucial win against a top-six rival takes Kerala Blasters two

points clear of ATK Mohun Bagan. The Blasters will host Jamshedpur FC

next on January 3, Tuesday. Odisha FC remain in sixth place, level on

points with FC Goa. They host Mumbai City FC next on January 2,

Monday.