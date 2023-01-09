ISL Matchweek 14 Recap: Mumbai continue unbeaten run, while Odisha take advantage of faltering Goa

Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) proved to be another display of Mumbai City FC's unparalleled expertise and flair that propelled them to the top of the ISL table.

Their 4-0 dominance of a team that was unbeaten in eight games and playing with a heavy press gameplan, was a signal that their unrelenting strategy could well be putting them in line as an unbeatable force.

Elsewhere, Odisha FC pushed ahead of FC Goa in a see-sawing battle for the last two playoff spots over the last few weeks. With FC Goa going down at home against defending champions Hyderabad FC.

Odisha came from behind to win 3-1 against East Bengal to give them the advantage over Goa. OFC are now just one point from 4th placed ATK Mohun Bagan, who have a game in hand.

Chennaiyin were held into a draw against Jamshedpur while Bengaluru's win over NorthEast didn't change a lot for them in terms of the table positions.

Mumbai City's goal-fest halfway into the league giving Invincibles dreams:

The tie between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC was touted as a blockbuster as the two in-form sides went against each other. However, by the time Kerala Blasters had any time to process what was happening at the Mumbai Football Arena, they had already shipped four goals in 22 minutes. Both sides have built their dominance on courageous attacking play so far, but that philosophy could not help the Blasters from a 4-0 loss to Mumbai City.

It has also raised a point on whether any team in the league is going to beat Mumbai City FC. Hyderabad FC are the only side in the league who have conceded goals in the single-digits this season while also being the second-highest scoring team. Are we headed for the first-ever instance of an Invincibles ISL team? They are already the fastest to 40 goals and not far away from the league's scoring record - a favourable result in early February against Hyderabad FC could set them up for even more honours.

Bartholomew Ogbeche goes past Iain Hume:

A team that knows a thing or two about dominant goal-scoring seasons is Hyderabad FC who topped the league last season on goals scored. They might yet better it though as Bartholomew Ogbeche, a big reason behind their dominance last season, seems to be inching back towards his best. Hero ISL's all-time top scorer bagged his fourth career hat-trick on Thursday, to go past Iain Hume and set a new record. His tally for the season now stands at seven and could well move into double digits if he continues his current form.