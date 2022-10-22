ISL: MCFC vs JFC, Highlights: Jamshedpur FC neutralize Stewart threat to claim a point against Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Oct. 22: Mumbai City FC dominated possession but were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Lallianzuala Chhangte put the hosts in front after eight minutes before Daniel Chukwu leveled the score four minutes later. Jamshedpur's star player from last season, Greg Stewart, was threatening in attack and made the assist for Mumbai's goal but was neutralized by his former club for the rest of the game.

After a win in their last game, the Islanders made no changes to their starting lineup for this encounter. The Red Miners made two changes to the side that lost to Odisha FC in the last game. Pratik Chaudhari replaced Peter Hartley at the heart of the defence, and Harry Sawyer replaced Farukh Choudhary at the other end of the pitch.

In the opening stages of the game, both sides tested the waters in the final third. Jamshedpur FC won a corner in the second minute of the game, but Wellington Priori's ball was too high for any of the players to reach. At the other end, Bipin Singh found Stewart with a brilliant cross from the left flank. The Scot was unmarked, but his header was straight at the keeper.

Eight minutes into the game, the deadlock was broken. Stewart played in a low ball across the face of goal as Chhangte darted towards it to bury it. Four minutes later, parity was restored. Priori's long throw from the right was flicked on by Sawyer before Chukwu rose highest to head the ball into the top-right corner.