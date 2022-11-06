ISL: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Highlights: ATKMB rescue late point against MCFC after a man down

Mumbai, Nov. 6: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan were involved in a high-octane 2-2 draw in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (Nov. 6).

Lallianzuala Chhangte's screamer in the fourth minute was nullified by Joni Kauko's deflected equaliser three minutes into the second half. Rostyn Griffiths put the hosts in front again in the 72nd minute before Carl McHugh scored four minutes after coming on in the 89th minute.

Both sides were unchanged from their respective last games as the Islanders started on the front foot as Chhangte put the hosts in front after just four minutes. The winger cut inside from the left flank and unleashed a ferocious strike at goal. The ball came off the underside of the crossbar and bounced inside the goal line.

Three minutes later, the crossbar rattled yet again, but this one came at the other end. Dimitri Petratos curled a beautiful cross in from the right flank, and Liston Colaco got his head on it. Unfortunately for ATK Mohun Bagan, the ball hit the woodwork and stayed out.

Moments before the halftime whistle, Bipin Singh pounced on a stray ball inside the box. The winger's powerful strike was palmed away by Vishal Kaith at the near post as the scoreline, surprisingly, stayed 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

The Mariners levelled the score early in the second half. Rahul Bheke intercepted Boumous' cross, but it fell to Manvir, who squared it to Joni Kauko. The Finnish midfielder's strike picked up a deflection off Mehtab Singh before landing in the back of the net.

In the 72nd minute, the hosts retook the lead. Ahmed Jahouh crossed the ball in from the left flank before Griffiths' header deflected off the crossbar and hung above goal. Griffiths beat Kaith to it as it came down and nodded the Islanders into the lead.