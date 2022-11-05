ISL: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Preview, Team News, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Mumbai, Nov. 5: Mumbai City FC will be aiming to keep their unbeaten record in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) intact when they face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Both sides are coming into this game after convincing 2-0 wins in their last games. The Islanders defeated Kerala Blasters while the Mariners were triumphant in the Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC will take the field on Sunday with the psychological advantage of being unbeaten against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero ISL Head coach Des Buckingham is expected to make no changes to the eleven that started against the Blasters. Alberto Noguera is expected to start from the bench as Greg Stewart takes his place in the midfield, allowing Jorge Diaz to operate upfront.

Diaz is expected to be flanked by Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. The duo has started every game for the hosts so far this season. Defender Mehtab Singh has pocketed three Hero of the Match awards in four games so far and will start alongside Rostyn Griffiths in defence.

"The focus is on us. I'm very happy with the progress we've made so far. We want to continue building, get better after every round and set ourselves up defensively," said Buckingham.

"We know we have to be wary of other teams. ATK Mohun Bagan have shown their strength in the last two games, but we spend most our time focusing on ourselves," he added.

After losing their first match of the season, ATK Mohun Bagan have won their last two games against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC. Head coach Juan Ferrando switched from a 3-man defence to a 4-2-3-1 in the Kolkata Derby.