ISL: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Where to Watch, Live Streaming Info

Mumbai, Nov. 16: The Hero ISL's Matchweek 7 begins with two former champions - Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC - locking horns at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Islanders are unbeaten in the league so far, while the Blues are sitting in ninth place, looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat this season.

After scoring heavily in their 6-2 come-from-behind win over Chennaiyin FC in their last game, Mumbai City FC have now scored 16 goals in six games, the highest in the Hero ISL this season. Averaging 2.7 goals per match, the Islanders have also kept the ball better than any other team in the league this season with 2131 completed passes.

MCFC head coach Des Buckingham was pleased with his side's determination in the last game, but he still finds room for improvement in the upcoming games.

"We want to achieve things this year and are aware that we cannot give away goals the way we did in the last game. Chennaiyin started better than we did in the last game. We did not start poorly; they were just better. But as soon as we scored, we were back in it, and I was happy with that performance," said Buckingham.

"We still have a lot of work to do, and if we want to be successful this year, then we need to make sure we come away with more results in the next couple of games," he added.