ISL Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters: Mumbai thrash Kerala 4-0 to reclaim top spot
Four first half goals were enough for Mumbai City to register a comprehensive ISL win over Kerala Blasters on Sunday (January 8).
The hosts scored four goals in the first 22 minutes and held on to their unassailable lead to complete the 10th win of the season. With the win, Mumbai remain unbeaten in the season.
Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters:
Argentina striker Jorge Pereyra opened the scoring for the home side in the 4th minute. Pereyra, who used to play for Kerala Blasters, came back to haunt his former club with a decent finish to give Mumbai the lead.
Greg Stewart doubled the lead in the 10th minute, and Bipin Singh tripled the lead in the 16th minute. And the scoreline was completed with another goal from Jorge Pereyra, who headed past Prabhsukhan Gill to make it 4-0 for the home side.
It was looking that Kerala were in for a mauling and an embarrassing scoreline was on the cards, especially after that stormy start. But to the credit of the Blasters, they managed to hold on for the remainder of the match to keep the scoreline to 4-0.
Mumbai and Kerala both registered 9 shots, 6 of them were on target for Mumbai while only a solitary shot was on target for the visitors. Mumbai City player Rostyn Griffiths completed 79 passes with a 96 pc accuracy. The Australian also played 12 accurate long balls and cleared the ball 3 times. Kerala Blasters player Jeakson Singh made the most successful tackles (5) in the match. Mumbai City have continued their unbeaten run to the season. With the win, they leapfrogged Hyderabad FC to the top of the ISL table. They have 33 points after 13 matches, two more than the Nizams. Jorge Pereyra also equalled with East Bengal's Cleiton Silva as the joint top goalscorer of this ISL so far with 8 goals. The table toppers will be coming to Kolkata next to play ATK Mohun Bagan on January 14. Kerala Blasters suffered their 2nd away defeat of the season and remain 3rd in the league table with 25 points. It was a disappointing night for them and they will be eyeing a comeback as they travel to Goa for the next match on January 22.
Match Stats:
Mumbai Continue Unbeaten Run:
