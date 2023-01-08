ISL Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters: Mumbai thrash Kerala 4-0 to reclaim top spot

Four first half goals were enough for Mumbai City to register a comprehensive ISL win over Kerala Blasters on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts scored four goals in the first 22 minutes and held on to their unassailable lead to complete the 10th win of the season. With the win, Mumbai remain unbeaten in the season.

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters:

Argentina striker Jorge Pereyra opened the scoring for the home side in the 4th minute. Pereyra, who used to play for Kerala Blasters, came back to haunt his former club with a decent finish to give Mumbai the lead.

Greg Stewart doubled the lead in the 10th minute, and Bipin Singh tripled the lead in the 16th minute. And the scoreline was completed with another goal from Jorge Pereyra, who headed past Prabhsukhan Gill to make it 4-0 for the home side.

It was looking that Kerala were in for a mauling and an embarrassing scoreline was on the cards, especially after that stormy start. But to the credit of the Blasters, they managed to hold on for the remainder of the match to keep the scoreline to 4-0.