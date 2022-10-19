ISL: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal: Preview, Team News, Time, Telecast, Live Streaming

Guwahati, Oct. 19: Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday (Oct. 20), at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.

NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the Hero ISL.

ISL Points Table | Results | Fixtures

Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, missing out in the final minutes of the match.

Their loss to Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 2, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending Hero ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win. NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign.

Their Head Coach Marco Balbul, who served a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the opener, will be back in the dugout for this match. Despite NorthEast United FC's start to the season, Balbul was fairly optimistic about his team's chances of winning the game in his pre-match press conference.

"We have a really good team that can win tomorrow. We will come with the right attitude - the right approach. The players have shown me in training that they are concentrating and very committed, and it will be a tough match, but we want three points tomorrow," he said.