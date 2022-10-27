ISL: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Highlights: Sekar sinks BFC as OFC climb to the top of the table

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 27: Odisha solidified their fortress in Kalinga, picking up their second win in two games at home, as they pipped Bengaluru FC 1-0 to move to the top of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) with nine points.

Nandhakumar Sekar scored a belter in the 33rd minute, and it turned out to be the game's only goal. This was Sekar's second Hero ISL goal and also his second against Bengaluru FC in the Hero ISL.

Josep Gombau made one change to the side that defeated Kerala Blasters. Raynier Fernandes replaced Isaac Chhakchhuak in the Odisha FC midfield. Simon Grayson changed the Blues' starting formation for the first time in the Hero ISL this season. Alan Costa and Javier Hernandez were replaced by Leon Augustine and Roy Krishna as Bengaluru FC switched to a four-man defence.

The hosts started on the front foot as BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu quickly went down and denied Jerry Mawihmingthanga at the near post after just two minutes. At the other end, Roy Krishna pounced on a long ball but saw his strike fly wide.

Midway through the first half, Bruno Silva played a sublime through ball to Krishna. The striker was denied by a brave save from a charging Amrinder Singh. Approaching the half-hour mark, Saul Crespo's cross from the right flank was missed by BFC's Aleksandar Jovanovic before Diego Mauricio fired it wide.

The Juggernauts opened their account in the 33rd minute with an absolute thunderbolt from Sekar. Sahil Panwar's corner was cleared, but only as far as Sekar. The striker bagged his second Hero ISL goal in style with a venomous strike from 26 yards out.