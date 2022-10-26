ISL: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Time, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 26: In-form Odisha FC are set to host Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as Matchweek 4 kicks off on Thursday (Oct. 27), at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The hosts clinched a crucial win against Kerala Blasters this past Sunday, while the visitors are coming into this game after a narrow loss in Hyderabad.

Odisha FC seem to have settled well on the pitch as they play their fourth game of the season. Head coach Josep Gombau has deployed a 4-3-3 formation in all games and seems content with it. Additionally, statistics indicate that the Juggernauts have adapted well to Gombau's possession-based gameplay and are retaining the ball well.

First-choice striker Diego Mauricio has fired blanks in the last two games for Odisha FC, but he may still retain his spot in the starting lineup. Pedro Martin scored his first goal in the Hero ISL against Kerala Blasters after coming on as a substitute. The Spaniard has hopped on as a substitute just after the hour mark in all three games so far.

The Juggernauts have staged a comeback win in two out of three games this season. Four out of the five goals they've scored this season have come in the second half. Three have come in the final five minutes of the game.

"The team has shown a very strong mentality. The comeback win in two games showed how hungry the players are and how strong their mentality is. I encourage them till the final whistle to work and fight," said Gombau.

"It would be better if we could score first and win, but if we concede before we score, I think we have the capacity to overturn the game, just like we did in two of our games," he added.