ISL: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Preview, Team News, Time, Telecast, Live Streaming

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 22: The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) returns to Bhubaneswar after a two-year hiatus as Odisha FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).

Both sides will be desperate for points as they come into this fixture after losing their previous matches.

The last time Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters clashed at this venue, the game ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw. The Juggernauts have played six matches at the Kalinga Stadium, winning four and losing just one.

The hosts will be eager to build on their stellar home record and get a result against the Blasters. However, it will be anything but a cakewalk for the Juggernauts, who have won just one game in their last six games against them.

"We are happy to be back home, playing at the Kalinga Stadium again. We have good memories here and all the players are excited to perform well tomorrow," said Head Coach Josep Gombau.

"We hope fans come in numbers to see the game and I hope we start with a win at home," he added.

In their last game, Odisha FC attempted 16 shots, nine more than their opponents Mumbai City FC. However, seven were blocked, six were off-target, and just three made the keeper work. Shot accuracy is an aspect the Juggernauts will have to improve for the upcoming game.

Striker Diego Mauricio has enjoyed playing against the Blasters in the past. The Brazilian, who has already scored twice this season, has netted five goals in three games against them in his Hero ISL career so far.