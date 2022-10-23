ISL: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: OFC makes a stunning comeback to register their first home win of season

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 23: The Diwali fireworks started early at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as Odisha FC secured all three points against Kerala Blasters with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

Harmanjot Khabra scored in the 35th minute before Jerry Mawihmingthanga equalised in the 54th minute and substitute Pedro Martin won it for the Juggernauts in the 86th minute.

Odisha FC made one change to the side that lost to Mumbai City FC. Thoiba Singh replaced Raynier Fernandes in the midfield as they retained their 4-3-3 formation with Diego Mauricio up top. Kerala Blasters FC fielded the same eleven that lost against ATK Mohun Bagan as Ivan Kaliuzhnyi retained his place up front alongside Dimitrios Diamantakos.

The ball was in the Kerala Blasters' net after seven minutes, but the goal was disallowed. Mauricio cut in from the left flank before getting his shot away from an extremely acute angle. The effort was parried by Prabhsukhan Gill before it reached Isaac Chhakchhuak.

The midfielder's goal-bound shot was blocked by Gill before Jerry tried to tap it in from close range. The goal was chalked off because Gill had a glove on the ball when Jerry toe-poked it into the net.

Halfway through the first half, the Blasters scurried to clear an Odisha FC corner. The ball found its way to Thoiba, whose shot from the edge of the box forced a brilliant save out of the Blaster's shot-stopper.

The visitors got their noses in front ten minutes before half-time. Adrian Luna played a short corner to Lalthathanga Khawlhring before whipping a brilliant in-swinging ball from the left flank. Khabra sprung the offside trap and broke the deadlock with a thumping header.

The Juggernauts almost equalised three minutes later from a corner, Isaac curled the ball in towards the far post. Saul Crespo, under pressure from Khabra, saw his header fly narrowly wide of goal.