ISL: Stunning comebacks, thrilling results, KBFC’s resurgence and the 100th goal lights up Matchweek 7

Bengaluru, Nov. 22: Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League brought more thrills, upsets and unimaginable comebacks with super-subs leading the way.

This action-packed Matchweek gave spectators a total of 18 goals, including the 100th goal of the Hero ISL this season.

Let's look back at the biggest highlights from matchweek 7:

Well rested super-subs make heavy impact

Matchweek 7 involved teams using the full extent of the new Hero ISL breaks of upto a week between games - many teams tested out well-prepared new talents from their squads in their starting XIs, keeping some of their stars on the bench to bring the impact if needed.

In the second game of Matchweek 7, Odisha FC put on a resilient display at the Salt Lake Stadium as they came from behind to defeat East Bengal FC. The Juggernauts were two goals down at half-time.

Head coach Josep Gombau rolled the dice with four substitutes, and the right numbers came up - his side scored four second-half goals, three of which came from the substitutes, to snatch all three points. Pedro Martin stole the show after bagging a two-minute brace just two minutes after coming on.

Super-subs were the topic of discussion again when Chennaiyin FC added to the woes of injury-riddled Jamshedpur FC to earn their first win on home soil this season. A minute into the final quarter of the game, the game was tied at one-a-piece when head coach Thomas Brdaric decided to throw Vincy Baretto and Abdenasser El Khayati on.

Advertisement

Moments later, Baretto scored with his first touch of the match, assisted by El Khayati. Not too long after that, El Khayati himself glided through the Jamshedpur defence and got on the scoresheet as Chennaiyin FC secured a 3-1 win.