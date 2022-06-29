ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC makes first Asian signing; ropes in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi
Bengaluru, June 29: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi from Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.
The 31-year-old has turned out for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League which is the first tier league in Iran.
He made 59 appearances, turning out for clubs such as Naft Tehran, Tractor FC and Sanat Naft. The Iranian even won the Persian Gulf Pro League with Foolad FC in 2013-14.
The 6'6 defender joins Marina Machans as the Asian signing for the season.
"I feel proud to join the team to represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the pride of the city and the people," Hakhamaneshi told CFC Media after joining the Marina Machans.
The seasoned center back has also played 60 games in the Iranian second tier for Khooneh Be Khooneh and Fajr Sepasi.
"Vafa Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us," said CFC co-owner, Vita Dani.
In the 2020-21 ISL season, the Yellow Brigade finished a poor eighth and failed to make it to the play-offs. They had started the ISL 2021-22 season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways midway through the campaign following a string of poor results. Ex-India international Sabir Pasha then took over the Yellow Brigade on an interim basis. Recently they roped in Brdaric as the new head coach of the club ahead of the upcoming season. In his most recent spell, the German coach led Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22). The Marina Machans have one of the most busiest clubs in the transfer window nad have been on a signing spree. Recently, they roped in their first overseas signing of the season in the form of Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne. The 32-year-old had played under new CFC boss Brdaric at KF Vllaznia where he won the Albanian Cup last season.
