ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC makes first Asian signing; ropes in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

Bengaluru, June 29: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi from Thai club, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

The 31-year-old has turned out for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League which is the first tier league in Iran.

He made 59 appearances, turning out for clubs such as Naft Tehran, Tractor FC and Sanat Naft. The Iranian even won the Persian Gulf Pro League with Foolad FC in 2013-14.

The 6'6 defender joins Marina Machans as the Asian signing for the season.

"I feel proud to join the team to represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the pride of the city and the people," Hakhamaneshi told CFC Media after joining the Marina Machans.

The seasoned center back has also played 60 games in the Iranian second tier for Khooneh Be Khooneh and Fajr Sepasi.

"Vafa Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us," said CFC co-owner, Vita Dani.

