ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC makes first foreign signing; ropes in Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne

Bengaluru, June 27: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have made their first overseas signing of the season in the form of Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne.

The 32-year-old had played under new CFC boss Thomas Brdaric at Albanian outfit KF Vllaznia overseaswhere he won the Albanian cup in 2021-22.

Diagne made his debut for Metz as a 19-year-old in 2009, going on to make 99 appearances including a loan spell in the 2017-18 season. He has amassed 78 appearances in Ligue 1 including 37 appearances for Stade Rennais FC between 2014 and 2016.

The Senegalese international also made 65 appearances for SC Freiburg between 2011 and 2014 including 57 Bundesliga matches and three appearances in the Europa League. The 6'1 centre-back has scored 16 goals in his career so far.

The defender has earned three caps for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, including one appearance in an AFCON qualifier against Namibia where he played alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane.

Ahead of his first stint in India, Diagne told CFC Media, "I'm excited because this is my first time in India. I'm very happy to join CFC and I hope to bring something to the team so that together we win more title."

Brdaric was happy to be re-united with Diagne.

"Diagne is a very experienced player who should stabilize and lead the defense. He radiates a calmness on the ball and is also an absolute role model in terms of discipline and diligence. He'll acclimate quickly and be an important part of the team," Brdaric said of the club's latest addition.

Advertisement Advertisement