ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Ghanian forward Kwame Karikari

Bengaluru, July 2: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have bolstered their attack by signing Ghanian forward Kwame Karikari ahead of the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old will be joining the Marina Machans following an impressive outing in the Thai League for Nakhonratchasima Mazda.

He scored 13 goals in 29 league matches for the Thai club last season.

Karikari was also the joint second highest goal scorer for Mazda in the Thai FA cup with four strikes from six games and comes close on the heels of another foreign signing of the season -- Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne.

Karikari brings in valuable experience to the CFC attack, having played 261 games in his 11-year long professional career with 84 goals and 13 assists to his name.

The striker has plied his trade for 12 clubs in eight top-tier leagues across the world.

He also has two Europa League goals to his name, which came against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven in 2012.

Karikari has spent most of his time in the Swedish league, featuring for AIK Solna, with whom he made his professional debut at 19 in 2011. He played 58 matches, including seven Europa League games, for them and scored 10 goals across competitions in five seasons.

Halmstads and Degerfors were the other Swedish clubs Karikari turned out for.

"I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. I cannot wait to get started with the new team and I am really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge," Karikari, who also represented Ghana at the Under-20 Africa Cup, was quoted as saying by the CFC Media, after putting pen to papers.

