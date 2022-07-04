ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign local boys Lijo Francis and Jockson Dhas from Madan Maharaj club

Chennai, July 4: Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have signed Tamil Nadu players Lijo Francis and Jockson Dhas on two-year deals ahead of the upcoming season.

The Marina Machans have handed both the players their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) contracts. The duo will be joining Chennaiyin FC from the Bhopal-based club Madan Maharaj.

Dhas, who hails from Vallavilai village, located in Kanyakumari district, is a midfielder while Francis is a defender. They had played together for Chennai City for two I-League seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Francis was one of the few Indian footballers selected for a month-long training camp in Madrid by the Spanish club AD Alcorcon. The 22-year-old youngster has played 11 matches in his professional career with one goal to his credit.