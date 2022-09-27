ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Prasanth from Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, September 27: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed talented Kerala winger Prasanth K on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old Kozhikode-born player will be joining the Marina Machans after spending five years at Kerala Blasters FC.

Prasanth has made 76 appearances so far in his professional career and has three goals and as many assists to his name. In 2017, he made his professional debut with Chennai City in the I League when sent on loan by Kerala Blasters.

"I'm truly happy and overwhelmed to be a part of this club. I'm here to give my 100 per cent and raise the bar," Prasanth told CFC Media after putting pen to papers.

A product of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy, Prasanth has also represented India at Under-17 and U-20 levels.

In the 2021-22 season, he recorded one goal and one assist in 324 minutes of football.

ISL FIXTURES

CFC will kick-start their campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on October 10.

Talking about the club's new signing, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: "Prasanth is a great solution to boost our depth in attack ahead of the upcoming season. Having played in Chennai earlier, he should fit in perfectly."

The Marina Machans will be eyeing a better show this time as in the 2021-22 ISL season, the Yellow Brigade finished a poor eighth and failed to make it to the play-offs.

They had started the ISL 2021-22 season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways midway through the campaign following a string of poor results.

Ex-India international Sabir Pasha then took over the Yellow Brigade on an interim basis.

Recently they roped in Thomas Brdaric as the new head coach of the club ahead of the upcoming season.

In his most recent spell, the German coach led KF Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons.

The team had also finished runners up in the Albanian Championship in the 2020-21 season.