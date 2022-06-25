ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Alvaro Vazquez from Kerala Blasters on a two-year deal

Advertisement Advertisement

FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur also expressed his delight on the striker's arrival. He stated, "We're delighted to secure the services of Alvaro. He's someone we've always kept an eye on long before his arrival into Indian football and given he's already adapted to India, we moved quickly this summer to secure his services when the opportunity arose."

Born in Barcelona, Vazquez spent the major part of his football career in Spain. And with Vazquez now playing in a scheme that has the potential to eke out the best in him, he could be on for an even better season than last time around.

The 31-year-old took his baby steps into the sport at LaLiga club RCD Espanyol's youth team. He then rose through the ranks and eventually earned a promotion to their first team in 2010. In the same season, he also made his debut in the Spanish top-flight, against Real Madrid and scored a goal against Barcelona to deny them a victory.

Two years later, the striker shifted base to Getafe where he remained for four seasons. During this period, Vazquez also got his first taste of Premier League action when he was loaned off to Swansea City on a short-term deal.

In 2016, the Spaniard returned to Espanyol where he remained till 2019. His other former clubs include Gimnastic de Tarragona, Real Zaragoza and Sporting de Gijon in the Segunda Division.

A former Spain junior international, Vazquez emerged top-scorer at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2011 before becoming a part of the side that won the UEFA U-21 EURO in 2013.

Across his 17-year-long footballing career till date, Vazquez has scored 80 goals along with providing 19 assists in 344 competitive appearances for both club and country.

Some of the notable coaches that he has played under include Mauricio Pochettino, Michel Laudrup and Quique Sanchez Flores.

Though FC Goa could not make it to the ISL play-offs this time, the Gaurs ended the season on a positive note showing glimpses of what the team can really do on a good day and Vazquez' signing will give them an attacking option upfront.