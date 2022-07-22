ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Ayush Chhetri from Aizawl

Following passion

'Being a midfielder, I love to play with the ball. The club encourages footballers like me and follows a possession-based style of playing the game, and that attracted me to them. When I spoke to the management, they made me feel welcome and assured me that I would be an important part of their plans. That's something that I look forward to.

'I also love the fans of FC Goa. I've seen how well they support the club and the players, and I'm excited to be part of their family. To them, I would like to promise that I'll give my best for the team, and I'm hoping to meet them soon at our home ground in Fatorda,' he further added.

Advertisement Advertisement

Future prospect

FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskur, welcomed Ayush on board, 'Ayush is a signing which is largely focused towards the future planning of the team. He's been a very bright prospect in Indian football for the past few years now and we've always looked at trying to bring him in at the right time.

'Given his experience in the I-League last season, we felt he was ready to make the step up and rub shoulders with the players in the ISL on a daily basis. We're confident that with time he'll step up and become a vital asset for the club in the years to come.'

Consistent performer

Born in the Mizoram, Chhetri started playing football at the very young age of five. He rose to prominence for the first time when he got selected to Aizawl FC's Under-15 and U-18 teams for the Youth League.

Consistent performances with the Mizoram-based club's youth sides helped him earn a promotion to the first team and earlier last year in the 2021-22 season, he was handed his debut in the I-League.

He went on to make 10 appearances for Aizawl FC in I-League 2021-22. On April 1 this year, the midfielder scored his maiden league goal against eventual champions Gokulam Kerala, and followed that up with strikes against NEROCA FC and Sudeva Delhi FC.

Impact player

In a short span of time, Ayush has proven his abilities as a player who can make an impact on both ends of the pitch. The Gaurs would be hoping that Ayush replicates his success with Aizawl at FC Goa.

The Gaurs,who are coached by Spaniard Carlos Pena will be eyeing a much better show this time. Though they started the season with a bang by winning the Durand Cup, but failed to make it to the ISL play-offs.