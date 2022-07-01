ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh Saini from Odisha FC

Bengaluru, July 1: FC Goa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh Saini from Indian Super League (ISL) rivals Odisha FC.

The 24-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with the Gaurs, which will see him remain a part of the club till the summer of 2024.

"This is a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to play for FC Goa, so when I was presented with the opportunity this summer, I didn't have to think twice before agreeing terms," Singh told fcgoa.in after signing on the dotted line.

"Their footballing style is something that I have admired for a long time. However, I have been on the wrong side of some really marvelous attacking performances by Goa.

"Even though I am a 'keeper, I love playing with my feet, am comfortable with it and I feel that would be something that I will bring to the Club. I can't wait to develop my game further and take the next step forward.

"The club has produced several names in the recent past who have gone on to shine for the Indian national team, and my aim is to join them. All that starts with starting games, winning matches and trophies for FC Goa," he added.