ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Iker Guarrotxena from UD Logrones

Bengaluru, July 9: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have completed the signing of Iker Guarrotxena from Spanish side UD Logrones.

Having penned a two-year deal with the Gaurs, the Spaniard will wear their Orange till the summer of 2024.

Guarrotxena spent last season in the colours of Logrones in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier) where he was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 strikes that included a hat-trick and two braces.

With 17 goal contributions in all (including three assists), the Spaniard's play helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

"It's an honour to be a part of FC Goa. The club has only a few foreigner players and I'm proud to be among the chosen few. FC Goa showed confidence in me, and hence, I'll try my best to take them to new heights," Guarrotxena told FC Goa Media after signing on the dotted line.

"A few weeks ago, I got a call from Ravi (Puskur), the Club's Director of Football. FC Goa were one of the first teams to contact me this summer, and Ravi explained their project to me in great detail which gave me confidence. I later spoke with the coach (Carlos Pena) as well.

"Except Goa, I had options from clubs from different countries as well as in Spain. When I spoke with Goa, I was very clear that I wanted to join a project where I could win something. I wanted to win a title, a league. And for me, FC Goa was the best chance of winning something this season. And that's why I joined FC Goa," he added.

Ravi also expressed satisfaction in having completed the move for the player.

"We're very pleased to bring someone like Iker Guarrotxena on board. We were looking to bring in a player who would contribute in creativity and connect the play. He brings a lot of decisive quality in the final 3rd and has a lot of versatility about him, as he can play in multiple positions equally well. His profile fit exactly what the team needed," Puskar said.