ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Marc Valiente from Sporting Gijon

Bengaluru, July 29: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have completed the signing of Spanish defender Marc Valiente from Sporting Gijon.

Having penned a one-year deal with the Gaurs, the 35-year-old will represent them till the summer of 2023.

"I'm really excited to start this new chapter in my career. It's an opportunity for me to live new experiences," Valiente told fcgoa.in

"Carlos Pena (FC Goa coach) was the biggest influence in my decision. He told me everything about his plan as a head coach and also about the club. I also had some chats with Alvaro (Vazquez), having shared the dressing room with both in the past. It was comforting to have him in my team as he is an amazing player and person.

"I think we have to be ambitious and our aim is to be at the top. And I believe we've the squad to be so. I've followed the FC Goa style of football and I absolutely love it. To play this kind of attacking football, a defender has to be concentrating all the time, ready for a counterattack. I love to play this style of football."

The Barcelona-born Valiente took his baby steps into football at FC Barcelona. He spent over eight years at their famed academy La Masia, being club captain for most of its youth sides.

During this stint he played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Motta, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Victor Valdes, Sergio Busquets, Pedro and Pena among others.

Advertisement Advertisement