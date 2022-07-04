ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa signs Syrian defender Fares Arnaout from Bahrains Manama Club

Bengaluru, July 4: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have completed the permanent signing of Syrian international centre-back Fares Arnaout on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old was last contracted with Bahranian side Manama Club, for whom he played the 2021-22 season.

Arnaout becomes Gaurs' third new arrival this off-season, following Alvaro Vazquez and Arshdeep Singh.

This, though, will not be his first visit to India.

The defender was part of the Syrian squad that played in the 2019 Hero Intercontinental Cup where he started against India in a 1-1 draw.

"I'm thrilled at the prospect of playing for FC Goa. It's a big challenge for me - to come to India and show people what I'm all about and I'm already excited thinking about the start of the new season," Arnaout told fcgoa.in following the completion of all signing formalities.

"I've only heard and seen on screen, the Goans' passion for football and it gives me a sense of pride to be given the opportunity to represent them. I'll do my utmost to bring success to the club."

