Its done! Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn confirms agreement with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski

Bengaluru, July 16: Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is all set to join Spanish giants Barcelona from Barcelona. As per reports in AP, the clubs have reached an agreement in principle for the striker's transfer.

The official confirmation is set to come later in the day. According to reports, the 33-year-old's transfer is set to cost Barcelona around 50 million euros.

With one of the most decorated striker's of the last decade set to join Barca, the Spanish Giants who endured a trophy-less season will hope to turn their fortunes around.

Speaking to Bayern's official website, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed that though a verbal agreement has been reached, the contract is still pending and the paperwork is left. Speaking to Bayern, Kahn said, "We have reached an agreement with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski. It's done - however on verbal agreement, the contract is still pending."

Earlier on Saturday (July 16), ahead of his move to Barca, Lewandowski was quoted by Sky, as he said, "These 8 years were special and I won't forget that. I had a great time in Munich. I will come back to say goodbye to all employees properly."

Following Lionel Messi's departure, Barca's fortunes have been troubled with on and off-field issues troubling the former champs. With Lewandowski set to turn 34 next month and set to become a free agent, Bayern picks up on a big opportunity to cash in on the player.

In the previous season, Barcelona finish a distant second behind Real Madrid. Furthermore, the former Champions League winners, failed to go beyong the Champions League group phase. Signing Lewandowski, a proven match-winner, will be the key to Barca's turnaround.

The 33-year-old striker, has a trophy-laden cabinet, with 312 goals to his name in 384 Bundesliga games for giants Bayern and his former club Borussia Dortmund. In the previous edition, Lewandowski found the back of the net 35 times in 34 appearances. For the fifth consecutive season, he became Bundesliga's leading goal scorer. Overall, Lewandowski has topped the list seven times.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will now have a proven match-winner join the ranks apart. Lewandowski will join the likes of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the Spanish giants last season. The three will pair up to be Barca's leading goal scorers.