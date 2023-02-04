Why were Cedric, Lokonga, Marquinhos Loaned Out? Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Reveals

A busy January Transfer Window has given Arsenal the platform to build on to their squad. The Gunners made three inclusions in the recently-concluded window.

Winger Leandro Trossard was signed from Brighton and centre-back Jakub Kiwior came from Italian club Spezia. Arsenal also conducted a deadline day business as Italian midfielder Jorginho was signed on a permanent deal from London rivals Chelsea.

But along with the arrivals, there were some departures as well. Many fringe players, who haven't been involved in the first-team proceedings so far this season, were sent out on loan to various clubs for game time.

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga was loaned to Crystal Palace, while forward Marquinhos joined Championship side Norwich on loan. Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares also left the club on loan to Fulham till the end of the season.

With some shortage in midfield options due to Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe's injury concerns, it can bite back the Gunners during the flag end of the season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked the question ahead of their trip to Everton, and the Spanish manager replied to that.

Belgian midfielder Sambi Lokonga has struggled since his arrival at Arsenal. He hasn't established himself as a regular and a loan move can be perfect for him.

"Sambi needed time and games to develop the talent that he has, and I think in Palace we have found the right club with the right coaching staff so we believe that will work out," Arteta said.

The Spanish manager believes youngster Marquinhos will have his work cut out in the 2nd division as he headed to Norwich.

"Marquinhos needed minutes and it is going to be a really tough but really good test for him to play in that league with a great club," he added.

Another outgoing player Cedric Soares has also been a peripheral member of the Arsenal setup. With Ben White's emergence at the right-back position, Cedric has found himself further down the pecking order, making just two league appearances thus far this campaign.

"With Cedric he was demanding minutes and it was difficult to promise that to him. He is a player we all love and it has been a difficult decision to let him go, but we have to respect his will to play," Arteta concluded.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table with a 5-point lead over 2nd placed Manchester City. The Gunners will be travelling to Everton on Saturday (February 4).