Jakub Kiwior: All you need to know as Arsenal on the verge of signing the defender

Arsenal have been in search for a defender in the transfer market, especially a left-footed centre-back.

And it looks like the Gunners have finally made a significant move forward to acquire a defender in this transfer window.

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Arsenal have all but sealed a deal for Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, who plays for AC Spezia in Italy.

The journalist's tweet says referring Sky Sports that the Gunners have completed Kiwior's signing and will be paying €25 million to Spezia. The player is also said to be flying to London this weekend to undergo medical and finalize the transfer.

Also, soon after, another Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news.

Jakub Kiwior Career at a Glance:

Jakub Kiwior is a 22-year-old centre-back who has been playing for Italian club Spezia since 2021. He has played 43 times for them and has played 17 times in the league this season. He started his career with the Anderlecht youth side and has played for Zilina in the Slovakian league before moving to Spezia. The youngster is also a senior Poland international, having played 9 times for his country already.

Why Arsenal want Jakub Kiwior:

The lanky defender is a ball-playing defender, something that suits Arsenal and has racked up good numbers in Italy. His aerial ability is something that has also induced Arsenal's interest in the player and Mikel Arteta has given green signal to complete the deal. The player will be predominantly a backup for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, who are the regular centre-backs for Arsenal. He will be getting opportunities in the FA Cup and Europa League matches. His age also favours the Gunners' vision as the 22-year-old has the years ahead of him.

Advertisement

The youngster can also play at the midfield and is adept as a traditional no. 6, which gives added incentive to his profile.

Arsenal are also on the verge of signing Leandro Trossard, the star winger of Brighton. The North London club are aiming to bolster their squad as they look for a Premier League title in 19 years. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points from 18 games.