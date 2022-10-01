Jamshedpur FC: Full Squad, Schedule, Formation, Possible Playing XI, Prediction in ISL 2022-23
Bengaluru, Oct. 1: The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League is set to get underway, and Jamshedpur FC will open their ISL 2022-23 campaign against Odisha FC on October 11.
Though having always had a strong squad, the team failed to leave a mark until last season. Not only did JFC qualify for the playoffs, but they topped the table with 43 points from twenty games. The Owen Coyle-coached side registered thirteen wins in the previous season, while they drew four and lost just three. But in the new season, Jamshedpur will begin a new chapter under new coach Adrian Boothroyd.
Last year, topping the group saw Jamshedpur FC clinch their first piece of silverware as they lifted their maiden Indian Super League shield. But a lot has changed since then. While coach Coyle returned home, JFC lost their best player Greg Stewart to Mumbai City FC.
After making it to the playoffs for the first time and topping the group stage, JFC will not only look to retain the League Shield, but also look to go the distance and lift their maiden ISL trophy. With Boothroyd taking over the reigns, JFC will continue to the English style of play.
The biggest miss for JFC will be losing out on Stewart, who was the most crucial cog in the Jamshedpur line-up. Though JFC saw Stewart depart, they did infuse some key players to strenghten the squad. Some of the big signings include, Australian Harry Sawyer, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Sindh along with the re-signing of Wellington Priori.
Here, ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, mykhel takes a look at the squad, possible playing 11, prediction and fixtures of Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur FC Squad: Goalkeepers: Mohit Dhami, Rakshit Dagar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav Defenders: Eli Sabia, Laldinliani Renthlei, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Muhammed Uvais, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Saphaba Telem Midfielders: Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, Sekh Sahil, Wellington Cirino Priori Forwards: Boris Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Farukh Choudhary, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Barla, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel Head Coach: Aidy Boothroyd Prediction: Under a new manager, Jamshedpur will look to pick up from where they left off last season. Though they saw an important departure, they did add some firepower to their side. The League shield winners enjoyed a strong pre-season and if they get off to a strong start in the new season under coach Boothroyd, JFC can be backed to once again finish in the top four. Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Singh, Wellington Cirino Priori, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas, Daniel Chukwu Jamshedpur FC's schedule: Oct. 11: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30pm IST
Oct. 22: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30pm IST
Oct. 30: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United - 7:30pm IST
Nov. 3: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30pm IST
Nov. 12: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 5:30pm IST
Nov. 19: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30pm IST
Nov. 27: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST
Dec. 4: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30pm IST
Dec. 8: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30pm IST
Dec. 17: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30pm IST
Dec. 22: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - 7:30pm IST
Jan. 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30pm IST
Jan. 7: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:30pm IST
Jan. 13: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30pm IST
Jan. 21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - 5:30pm IST
Jan. 27: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST
