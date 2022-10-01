Jamshedpur FC: Full Squad, Schedule, Formation, Possible Playing XI, Prediction in ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru, Oct. 1: The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League is set to get underway, and Jamshedpur FC will open their ISL 2022-23 campaign against Odisha FC on October 11.

Though having always had a strong squad, the team failed to leave a mark until last season. Not only did JFC qualify for the playoffs, but they topped the table with 43 points from twenty games. The Owen Coyle-coached side registered thirteen wins in the previous season, while they drew four and lost just three. But in the new season, Jamshedpur will begin a new chapter under new coach Adrian Boothroyd.

Last year, topping the group saw Jamshedpur FC clinch their first piece of silverware as they lifted their maiden Indian Super League shield. But a lot has changed since then. While coach Coyle returned home, JFC lost their best player Greg Stewart to Mumbai City FC.

After making it to the playoffs for the first time and topping the group stage, JFC will not only look to retain the League Shield, but also look to go the distance and lift their maiden ISL trophy. With Boothroyd taking over the reigns, JFC will continue to the English style of play.

The biggest miss for JFC will be losing out on Stewart, who was the most crucial cog in the Jamshedpur line-up. Though JFC saw Stewart depart, they did infuse some key players to strenghten the squad. Some of the big signings include, Australian Harry Sawyer, Pratik Chaudhari, Germanpreet Sindh along with the re-signing of Wellington Priori.