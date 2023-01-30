January Transfer Window 2023: Club wise List of All Premier League Transfers So Far

The January Transfer Window of 2023 has been an enthralling one so far for football aficionados.

Along with some regular deals, we have witnessed some amazing turnarounds and shocks in this window, especially in case of the Premier League transfers.

Chelsea eclipsed Arsenal to get a record deal for Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, while a done deal to Everton for Arnaut Danjuma was hijacked at the very last moment by Tottenham Hotspurs.

With the prize of winning getting bigger every day, the sums of the transfer window have also taken a huge rise. Here we check out all the done deals of the 20 Premier League clubs so far in this transfer window.

Arsenal:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Leandro Trossard Brighton 27m Jakub Kiwior Spezia 20m

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Brooke Norton-Cuffy Coventry Loan Miguel Azeez Wigan Loan Arthur Okonkwo Sturm Graz Loan Harry Clarke Ipswich Town Undisclosed Marquinhos Norwich City Loan

Aston Villa:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Jhon Duran Chicago Fire 18m Alex Moreno Real Betis 13m Aaron Ramsey Norwich City Loan Recall Tyreik Wright Bradford City Loan Recall

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Danny Ings West Ham 15m Cameron Archer Middlesbrough Loan Recall Tyreik Wright Plymouth Argyle Loan Recall

Bournemouth:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Dango Ouattara Lorient 20m

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) James Hill Hearts Loan Jamal Lowe QPR Loan

Brentford:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Kevin Schade Freiburg Loan Byron Wilson Coventry City Free Conor McManus Bray Wanderers Free

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Tariqe Fosu Rotherham Loan Charlie Goode Blackpool Loan

Brighton:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Facundo Buonanotte Atletico Rosario Central 6m Jamie Mullins Bohemians Undisclosed

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Leandro Trossard Arsenal 27m Aaron Connolly Hull City Loan Ed Turns Leyton Orient Loan

Chelsea:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Noni Madueke PSV Eindhoven 30m Joao Felix Atletico Madrid Loan Malo Gusto Lyon 31m Mykhailo Mudryk Shakhtar Donetsk 89m Benoit Badiashile Monaco 35m David Datro Fofana Molde FK 10m Andrey Santos Vasco da Gama 18m

Out-

Malo Gusto is straight loaned back with Lyon for the remainder of the season.

Crystal Palace:

In-

None

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Jack Butland Manchester United Loan Killian Phillips Shrewsbury Loan John-Kymani Gordon Carlisle United Loan Malcolm Ebiowei Hull Loan

Everton:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Nathan Broadhead Wigan Loan Recall Niels Nkounkou Cardiff City Loan Recall

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 45m Salomon Rondon - Released Niels Nkounkou Saint-Etienne Loan Seb Quirk Accrington Undisclosed

Fulham:

In-

None

Out-

Anthony Knockaert has been the sole departure for Fulham in this window, with the Arsenl centre back is still at a surprise.

Leeds United:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Georginio Rutter Hoffenheim 35m Max Wober RB Salzburg Undisclosed

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Mateusz Klich DC United Free Leo Hjelde Rotherham Loan Max Dean MK Dons Loan Cody Drameh Luton Loan

Leicester City:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Victor Kristiansen FC Copenhagen 17m Tete Shakhtar Donetsk Loan

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Ben Nelson Doncaster Loan Jarell Quansah Bristol Rovers Loan George Hirst Ipswich Town Loan Jakub Stolarczyk Hartlepool Loan

Liverpool:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Cody Gakpo PSV Eindhoven 37m

Out-

None

Manchester City:

In-

Man City's solitary signing in this window has been young Argentine player Maximo Perrone for £8 million from Velez Sarsfield.

Out-

None of the first-team players have seen any move away from the club. Youngsters Liam Delap and Morgan Rogers have been loaned to Preston and Blackpool respectively.

Manchester United:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Wout Weghorst Burnley Loan Jack Butland Crystal Palace Loan

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Contract Termination Martin Dubravka Newcastle United Loan Shola Shoretire Bolton Loan

Newcastle United:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Anthony Gordon Everton 45m Garang Kuol Central Coast Mariners 400k Amadou Diallo Free Martin Dubravka Manchester United Loan Recall

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Garang Kuol Hearts Loan Chris Wood Nottingham Forest Loan

Nottingham Forest:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Danilo Palmeiras 16m Gustavo Scarpa Palmeiras Free Chris Wood Newcastle Loan

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Josh Bowler Blackpool Loan Loic Bade Rennes Loan Recall

Southampton:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Mislav Orsic Dinamo Zagreb 8m Carlos Alcaraz Racing Club 12m James Bree Luton Undisclosed

Out-

Nico Lawrence (Torquay), Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) and Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) all have left the club on loan till the end of the season.

Tottenham:

In-

Tottenham have signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal till the end of this season.

Out-

None

West Ham:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Danny Ings Aston Villa 15m Luizao Sao Paulo Undisclosed Armstrong Okoflex Swansea City Loan Recall

Out-

Player New Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Thierry Nevers Bradford Loan Craig Dawson Wolves 3.3m Pierre Ekwah Sunderland Undisclosed Conor Coventry Rotherham Loan

Wolves:

In-

Player Club Transfer Fee (All in £) Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid 44m Craig Dawson West Ham 3.3m Mario Lemina Nice 9m Ki-Jana Hoever PSV Loan Recall Theo Corbeanu Blackpool Loan Recall

Out-