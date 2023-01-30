January Transfer Window 2023: Club wise List of All Premier League Transfers So Far


The January Transfer Window of 2023 has been an enthralling one so far for football aficionados.

Along with some regular deals, we have witnessed some amazing turnarounds and shocks in this window, especially in case of the Premier League transfers.

Chelsea eclipsed Arsenal to get a record deal for Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, while a done deal to Everton for Arnaut Danjuma was hijacked at the very last moment by Tottenham Hotspurs.

With the prize of winning getting bigger every day, the sums of the transfer window have also taken a huge rise. Here we check out all the done deals of the 20 Premier League clubs so far in this transfer window.

Arsenal:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Leandro TrossardBrighton27m
Jakub KiwiorSpezia20m

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Brooke Norton-CuffyCoventryLoan
Miguel AzeezWiganLoan
Arthur OkonkwoSturm GrazLoan
Harry ClarkeIpswich TownUndisclosed
MarquinhosNorwich CityLoan

Aston Villa:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Jhon DuranChicago Fire 18m
Alex MorenoReal Betis 13m
Aaron RamseyNorwich CityLoan Recall
Tyreik WrightBradford City Loan Recall

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Danny IngsWest Ham 15m
Cameron ArcherMiddlesbrough Loan Recall
Tyreik WrightPlymouth Argyle Loan Recall

Bournemouth:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Dango OuattaraLorient 20m

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
James HillHearts Loan
Jamal LoweQPR Loan

Brentford:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Kevin SchadeFreiburg Loan
Byron WilsonCoventry City Free
Conor McManusBray Wanderers Free

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Tariqe FosuRotherham Loan
Charlie GoodeBlackpool Loan

Brighton:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Facundo BuonanotteAtletico Rosario Central 6m
Jamie MullinsBohemians Undisclosed

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Leandro TrossardArsenal 27m
Aaron ConnollyHull City Loan
Ed TurnsLeyton Orient Loan

Chelsea:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Noni MaduekePSV Eindhoven 30m
Joao FelixAtletico Madrid Loan
Malo GustoLyon 31m
Mykhailo MudrykShakhtar Donetsk 89m
Benoit BadiashileMonaco 35m
David Datro FofanaMolde FK 10m
Andrey SantosVasco da Gama 18m

Out-

Malo Gusto is straight loaned back with Lyon for the remainder of the season.

Crystal Palace:

In-

None

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Jack ButlandManchester United Loan
Killian PhillipsShrewsbury Loan
John-Kymani GordonCarlisle United Loan
Malcolm Ebiowei Hull Loan

Everton:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Nathan BroadheadWigan Loan Recall
Niels NkounkouCardiff City Loan Recall

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Anthony GordonNewcastle United 45m
Salomon Rondon- Released
Niels NkounkouSaint-Etienne Loan
Seb Quirk

Accrington

Undisclosed

Fulham:

In-

None

Out-

Anthony Knockaert has been the sole departure for Fulham in this window, with the Arsenl centre back is still at a surprise.

Leeds United:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Georginio RutterHoffenheim 35m
Max WoberRB Salzburg Undisclosed

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Mateusz KlichDC UnitedFree
Leo HjeldeRotherham Loan
Max DeanMK Dons Loan
Cody DramehLuton Loan

Leicester City:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Victor KristiansenFC Copenhagen 17m
Tete Shakhtar Donetsk Loan

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Ben Nelson Doncaster Loan
Jarell QuansahBristol Rovers Loan
George HirstIpswich Town Loan
Jakub StolarczykHartlepool Loan

Liverpool:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Cody GakpoPSV Eindhoven 37m

Out-

None

Manchester City:

In-

Man City's solitary signing in this window has been young Argentine player Maximo Perrone for £8 million from Velez Sarsfield.

Out-

None of the first-team players have seen any move away from the club. Youngsters Liam Delap and Morgan Rogers have been loaned to Preston and Blackpool respectively.

Manchester United:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Wout Weghorst Burnley Loan
Jack ButlandCrystal Palace Loan

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Cristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr Contract Termination
Martin DubravkaNewcastle United Loan
Shola ShoretireBolton Loan

Newcastle United:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Anthony GordonEverton 45m
Garang KuolCentral Coast Mariners 400k
Amadou Diallo Free
Martin DubravkaManchester United Loan Recall

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Garang KuolHearts Loan
Chris WoodNottingham Forest Loan

Nottingham Forest:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
DaniloPalmeiras 16m
Gustavo ScarpaPalmeiras Free
Chris WoodNewcastle Loan

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Josh BowlerBlackpool Loan
Loic BadeRennes Loan Recall

Southampton:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Mislav OrsicDinamo Zagreb 8m
Carlos AlcarazRacing Club 12m
James BreeLuton Undisclosed

Out-

Nico Lawrence (Torquay), Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) and Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) all have left the club on loan till the end of the season.

Tottenham:

In-

Tottenham have signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal till the end of this season.

Out-

None

West Ham:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Danny IngsAston Villa 15m
LuizaoSao Paulo Undisclosed
Armstrong OkoflexSwansea City Loan Recall

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Thierry NeversBradford Loan
Craig DawsonWolves 3.3m
Pierre EkwahSunderland Undisclosed
Conor CoventryRotherham Loan

Wolves:

In-

PlayerClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Matheus CunhaAtletico Madrid 44m
Craig DawsonWest Ham 3.3m
Mario LeminaNice 9m
Ki-Jana HoeverPSV Loan Recall
Theo CorbeanuBlackpool Loan Recall

Out-

PlayerNew ClubTransfer Fee (All in £)
Fabio SilvaPSV Loan
Goncalo GuedesBenfica Loan
Leo Bonatini Mutual Consent
Joe YoungTelford Loan
Theo CorbeanuArminia Bielefeld Loan
Leonardo CampanaInter Miami Loan
Matija SarkicStoke City Loan

Published On January 30, 2023

