Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 4: Japan will take on FIFA World Cup 2018 runners up Croatia in the round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Monday, the 5th of December.

This has been a fantastic World Cup campaign for Japan so far. The Asian giants topped Group E that consisted of former world champions like Spain and Germany and still managed to top the group.

Hajime Moriyasu's side defeated both Spain and Germany to make their way to the last 16 and will surely have little fear ahead of their clash against Croatia.

Croatia, meanwhile, are no longer the team they used to be and have not really been truly convincing in the World Cup this time out. They scrapped their way to the last 16 by coming second from Group F behind Morocco and ahead of Belgium.

However, Croatia have a very strong side with a perfect blend of youth and experience and it won't be too much of a surprise if they pick up the gear from here on.

Here is a look at the Japan vs Croatia Dream11 prediction, match details, possible line ups and fantasy picks:

Match date: December 5

Kick-off time: 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Japan vs Croatia Key players to watch out:

Japan: For the Blue Samurais, this has been a wonderful campaign and solid team effort to make their way to the Round of 16. They must be very resolute defensively and to ensure that, experienced Japan skipper Maya Yoshida needs to come up with a solid game.

Croatia: It's hard to name any one but Luka Modric when we have to name the key player for Croatia. The veteran midfielder has been another name for consistency over the years and will be the Croatian star man against Japan.

Japan vs Croatia prediction:

This would be a very difficult game to call considering Japan have already beaten teams like Germany and Spain. However, the experience of the Croatia side suggests that they will be more wary of the Asian giants. We predict a 1-2 win for Croatia.

Japan vs Croatia Possible Line Ups:

Japan Starting (4-1-4-1): Shuichi Gonda; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Kou Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo; Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Takuma Asano

Croatia Starting 11 (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

Japan vs Croatia My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Ivan Perisic (Captain)

Attackers: Andrej Kramaric, Takuma Asano (Vice captain)