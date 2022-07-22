Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest after Manchester United contract expires

London, July 22: Jesse Lingard has joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.

United academy product Lingard struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford last season, starting just twice in the Premier League across the 2021-22 campaign.

The England international was offered chances in cup outings, making 22 appearances across all competitions and scoring twice, but the decision was taken not to renew his contract.

Lingard was repeatedly linked with a move back to West Ham, where he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in the second half of the 2020-21 season, finding the net nine times in 16 top-flight appearances.

Newcastle United were also said to be interested in the midfielder, alongside a host of clubs in Europe.

But the 29-year-old opted to join newly promoted Forest on Thursday (July 21), signing what has been widely reported as a one-year deal.

Lingard will join Forest on their pre-season tour in Germany, where they next face Union Berlin, after becoming the 11th signing of the transfer window for Steve Cooper's side.

Forest added Huddersfield duo Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo to their ranks the day prior to Lingard's arrival, with United loanee Dean Henderson, Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi among the other additions.