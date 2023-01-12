Joao Felix: Chelsea new boy first words after signing on loan

Chelsea have signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season.

The Portugal forward is one of the winter signings that the London club have made already.

Chelsea were looking for a striker option in this transfer window after an underwhelming performance by their strikers in the first half of the season. And Felix's recruitment is expected to change the scenario.

The on-loan player, who will be wearing the No. 11 shirt at his new club, was ecstatic to join Chelsea.

Joao Felix Comments after joining Chelsea:

"Being here at Chelsea feels amazing. I am very happy and I will bring my happiness of the game onto the pitch," Felix said upon joining the Blues.

"Playing with happiness is what I am about, so I like to get on the ball and I want to make all the fans enjoy my football while helping the team," he added.

Joao Felix Atletico Stats:

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 from Benfica in a £111 million deal. But things haven't gone according to plan for the striker at the Spanish capital, as he has found himself down the pecking order under Diego Simeone. The player has netted 35 goals in 131 appearances, a disappointing return compared to his Benfica days. He has never reached double digits in the league so far, and has found things difficult this season as well.

"He is a quality player, and he will make a difference in the final third of the pitch. He is young, but has really good experience. The signing gives everybody a lift," Chelsea manager Graham Potter said.

The London club are currently 10th in the Premier League table, with 25 points after 17 matches. They are a whopping 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal, while 10 points away from the top four.