Joao Felix wants a move, three possible destinations

Kolkata, October 16: Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is reportedly seeking an exit from the club after losing patience in manager Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese attacker having played less than 30 minutes in the last four games. The highly-rated forward has reportedly become frustrated with his role at Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old made his move to Wanda Metropolitano three-and-a-half years earlier from Benfica in a deal that cost Atletico Madrid almost £114 million. However, he has not been able to particularly excel at the Spanish capital club and that can be attributed to Simeone's defensive tactics and setup that has not been to Felix's strengths.

Felix has struggled so far this season as he is yet to score his first goal of the season despite playing almost 600 minutes of football. Simeone has mainly kept the forward on his bench for the last four matches, giving him just 29 minutes of action and as a result, he is presumed to be disgruntled with the manager.

In total, Felix has scored just 29 goals in 122 games for Atletico Madrid till date while producing 18 assists. It is understood that Felix is desperate for an exit but Atletico Madrid are not willing to let him depart with the attacker said to have a £300m release clause in his deal.

Here, we look at three clubs who could be perfect for Felix.

Liverpool

Liverpool are known to be long-term admirers of Joao Felix and could benefit from signing a versatile and gifted attacker like Felix. If Felix seeks an exit, Liverpool could be an option as Felix looks tailor-made to replace Roberto Firmino who has entered the final year of his contract.

Manchester United

United are another club who reportedly have a long-term interest in Felix and are also in need of a dynamic attacker like the Portuguese international. Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of the club soon and Felix could prove to be a like for like replacement for his compatriot.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are a club who are always chasing top players and superstars and Joao Felix certainly qualifies. With Kylian Mbappe again making headlines and Lionel Messi also entering the final year of his deal, Felix could be a worthwhile addition to the club. The Parisian club have also been linked with Felix on multiple occasions in the past.