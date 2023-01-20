Jonathan David: Three Clubs interested in the Lille Forward

LOSC Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David has been a player in demand in recent times.

As the Canada international has emerged as one of the most reliable goalscorers in Ligue 1, he continues to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Jonathan David Stats:

David has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 20 games across competitions this season. In total, he has scored 45 goals and provided 9 assists in 116 games for Lille till date. Capped 37 times for Canada already, the 23-year-old also has 22 goals to his name at the international level.

Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the services of the Canadian and may make a move for him in the transfer window.

Manchester United

Manchester United responded to their need for a new number nine by signing Wout Werghorst on loan this month. However, the Burnley loanee does not appear to be a long-term solution. Jonathan David could be a solid option if the Red Devils look for a long-term option up front in the summer. David's style of play looks tailor-made for Erik ten Hag's system and could be an excellent addition to the Red Devils.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been splashing the cash for fun since Todd Boehly took over the club. The Blues have invested hugely to bolster their squad already but they could still do with the signing of a new number nine who would be a long-term option. Chelsea could be a very attractive destination for David who looks technically gifted enough to play under Graham Potter.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich could be looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left the club last summer for Barcelona. With his international teammate Alphonso Davies already at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich could be an interesting option for David.