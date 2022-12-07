Jordan Henderson hailed by England captain Harry Kane as England progress to quarterfinals

Jordan Henderson scored his first World Cup goal in England's 3-0 round of 16 win over Senegal. The veteran midfielder opened the scoring for the Three Lions and looked at ease in the midfield.

He controlled the proceedings extremely well and gained many plaudits across the footballing world. With the goal, he also became England's 2nd oldest scorer in the World Cup at the age of 32 years and 170 days, after Tom Finney against USSR in 1958 (36 years, 64 days).

Amid this, England skipper Harry Kane has hailed Henderson for his leadership qualities on the field. Henderson was introduced in the England lineup in their group stage match against Wales, and since then, he has done exceedingly well at the heart of the midfield.

Harry Kane praises Henderson:

"He's one of the best leaders that I've played with," Kane told England's official YouTube channel.

"He's really vocal, he pushes players to the absolute max. That's why he's been great in the games he's played. [He's} outstanding with the ball, outstanding without the ball, pushing everyone. The way we've been pressing - it's good to hear him behind me pushing," he added.

Kane said a team need different types of leaders and England have at least four players who can hone that role. He also added that Henderson is someone who pushes a player and helps a younger pro at every cost.

"It was an amazing performance [against Senegal] by him, [it was] great to see him score. A lot of the other good stuff was down to his role in the team," the Spurs talisman concluded.

Jordan Henderson has made 73 appearances for England since his debut in 2010. The goal against Senegal was only his 3rd in England colours. The midfielder has played more than 450 times for Liverpool, winning the Premier League and Champions League with the Merseyside outfit.

(with inputs from Omnisport)