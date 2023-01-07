Jurgen Klopp gives huge update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Gakpo set to make debut
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that defender Virgil van Dijk is set to miss at least more than a month with an injury.
The Dutchman suffered a hamstring injury in their last Premier League game against Brentford and was taken off during the match.
Liverpool lost the match 3-1 and now Klopp's problems are further piled with Van Dijk set to be sidelined for the coming month or so.
"It was a surprise for us and a big blow," said Klopp.
"He didn't feel a lot, I took the decision to take him off. The diagnosis is pretty harsh. We're talking about more than a month. We hope it goes quick," the German manager added.
But on a positive note, Klopp has also confirmed new-signing Cody Gakpo is set to make his debut in the FA Cup match against Wolves. Gakpo was signed from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in this transfer window and the talented player is going to get his first taste as a Reds player at the Anfield on Saturday.
Having initially trained on his own at Kirkby, Gakpo, meanwhile, has got two full training sessions with his teammates.
"He's a joy to watch. In our situation with injuries to the strikers, it's nice to have a player who is so natural in a lot of things and knows where the goal stands," Klopp said on Gakpo.
"He's full of joy and enjoying every second. He looks really promising and fit. We expect a positive impact," he further said.
Klopp also confirmed that they will be playing with their full squad and no rotation will be made for the FA Cup tie. The Merseyside club are the defending champions of the FA Cup, after they won it for the 8th time in their history last season.
Klopp's team currently sit 6th in the Premier League table with 28 points after 17 matches. They have lost 5 league games so far this season, which is already more than double of the entirety of last season.