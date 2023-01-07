Jurgen Klopp gives huge update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Gakpo set to make debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that defender Virgil van Dijk is set to miss at least more than a month with an injury.

The Dutchman suffered a hamstring injury in their last Premier League game against Brentford and was taken off during the match.

Liverpool lost the match 3-1 and now Klopp's problems are further piled with Van Dijk set to be sidelined for the coming month or so.

"It was a surprise for us and a big blow," said Klopp.

"He didn't feel a lot, I took the decision to take him off. The diagnosis is pretty harsh. We're talking about more than a month. We hope it goes quick," the German manager added.