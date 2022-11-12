Liverpool manager Klopp suspended by FA after outburst against Man City

London, Nov 11: Jurgen Klopp has been suspended by the Football Association (FA) for one game with immediate effect, meaning he will be unable to be on the touchline for Liverpool's home match with Southampton.

Klopp was shown a red card for furiously charging towards assistant referee Gary Beswick and berating the official late in a 1-0 Premier League win for Liverpool against Manchester City at Anfield on October 16.

The Liverpool manager subsequently conceded that he "lost it", having also confronted referee Anthony Taylor.

Klopp was fined £30,000 by an independent regulatory commission but avoided a touchline ban.

However, the FA has successfully appealed that decision, and Liverpool's manager will have to watch on from the stands at Anfield on Saturday, in what is the Reds' final game before the World Cup break.

An FA statement read: "An independent Appeal Board has allowed The FA's appeal against an Independent Regulatory Commission's sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp.

"As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned as to his future conduct."

Liverpool got back to winning ways in the league by beating Tottenham on Sunday, before they edged past Derby County on penalties in the EFL Cup third round in midweek.

Southampton travel to Anfield with a new manager in place after appointing Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhuttl's successor.