Juventus open to selling Dusan Vlahovic, will Arsenal go for the striker?

Juventus are open to letting go of their striker Dusan Vlahovic, and the Gunners are reportedly favourites to land him.

Vlahovic, 22, was purchased from Fiorentina for €70million in January this year, and started the current Serie A campaign in fine form, with six goals and an assist from his first 10 starts.

He missed Juventus' final four league games leading into the World Cup break due to an adductor injury, and failed to make much of an impact for Serbia in Qatar, scoring one goal from a combined 79 minutes on the field.

While he still has another three seasons on his contract, Juventus' behind-the-scenes turmoil could make the young talent available as the club sort out their financial issues.

According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic is no longer viewed as the "immovable cornerstone" he was before the season, mentioning the "corporate situation" as an important factor.

The report implies Vlahovic will only be sold if it is necessary to do so, and, more importantly, it may be before the end of this season. With Juventus' financial constraints, the Italian giants may well be entertaining bids for the Serbian in the upcoming January transfer window.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury in the World Cup during Brazil's group-stage match against Cameroon. He has undergone surgery and will be out of action at least for a couple of months. And the Gunners need to replace their star forward if they want to continue their run at the top of the Premier League table when the season restarts.

Advertisement