Kane hails inspiration Pele as fears grow over Brazil World Cup legend

Doha, Dec 3: Pele was hailed as "an inspiration" by England captain Harry Kane as the football world reacted to worrying reports about the health of the Brazil World Cup legend.

Seven years ago, Pele praised the burgeoning Kane, who had just been called into the England squad for the first time after impressing for Tottenham in the Premier League.

When Pele praised Kane

He described the then 21-year-old Kane as an "excellent" talent and urged him to look after his physical wellbeing and never believe he was the best in the business.

That praise was remembered with fondness by Kane on Saturday, as he spoke at an England press conference ahead of the Qatar 2022 last-16 game against Senegal.

Reports in Brazil have claimed the 82-year-old Pele has been moved to palliative care after a cancer battle. There has been no confirmation of this news from Pele or his family.

Kane sends his wishes

Kane said: "First and foremost, we send our best wishes to him, and his family."

Reminded of Pele's generous praise in 2015, Kane said: "He's an inspiration in our game, an incredible footballer and an incredible person and to hear those words from him was really special. As someone who is always learning, he was spot on with his advice.

"It's sad to hear that news, we wish him well, not just me but the whole England squad."

Pele an enigma in 1958 FIFA WC

Pele was a World Cup winner as a 17-year-old with Brazil in 1958 and also helped the Selecao triumph at the 1962 and 1970 tournaments.

He is widely acknowledged as the greatest player in the World Cup's history, and the likes of past winners Kylian Mbappe and Rivaldo were quick to send best wishes on Saturday as worrying news emerged about Pele's wellbeing.

Reports have claimed Pele is not responding to chemotherapy treatment, having been admitted to hospital for what were described as routine checks. The Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper said Pele is now receiving pain-relieving measures in an end-of-life care ward.